Toddlers come under stray dog attack

July 16, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two toddlers came under the attack of stray dogs at Balaramapuram on Saturday in two separate incidents, with one of them sustaining serious injuries to her face.

The injured have been identified as Agnimithra (3) from Kattachalkuzhi and Dikshith (2) from Mangalathukonam.

In both cases, the children were playing in front of their house when they came under the attack of stray dogs. The first incident at Mangalathukonam happened at around 9.30 a.m. Dikshith’s grandmother rushed to the spot on hearing his cries and chased the dog away. He was later taken to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the second incident that occurred around 6 p.m., the three-year girl suffered deep wounds on her face. She was shifted to a private hospital from SAT Hospital after she was found to require plastic surgery. Her grandmother also suffered injuries to her leg in the attack.

According to a relative of the injured Agnimitra, the dog had bitten away a part of the flesh from her forehead. The doctors will conduct plastic surgery within two days after ensuring that there is no infection.

It has not yet been confirmed whether both the toddlers were bitten by the same stray dog, although relatives have alleged so. Both the places are located within 700 metres of each other. Meanwhile, a stray dog was found dead at Mangalathukonam on Sunday, triggering fears that it could be rabies affected.