ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler suffers broken hand after beaten by mother, her friend

December 31, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A one-and-a-half-year-old child sustained serious injuries allegedly after being beaten up by his mother and her friend at Kuthiathode in Alappuzha.

According to the Kuthiathode police, the child was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with a broken bone in his hand. The boy was reportedly subjected to caning as authorities found multiple marks over his body.

The police on Sunday said that a case was registered against the child’s mother and her friend Krishnakumar, the latter a native of Thiruvizha in Alappuzha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The child’s parents are living separately. Officials said the child, who was living with his mother, was recently taken to his father’s home. The fatigued child was taken to the hospital by relatives.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US