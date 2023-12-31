GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toddler suffers broken hand after beaten by mother, her friend

December 31, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A one-and-a-half-year-old child sustained serious injuries allegedly after being beaten up by his mother and her friend at Kuthiathode in Alappuzha.

According to the Kuthiathode police, the child was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with a broken bone in his hand. The boy was reportedly subjected to caning as authorities found multiple marks over his body.

The police on Sunday said that a case was registered against the child’s mother and her friend Krishnakumar, the latter a native of Thiruvizha in Alappuzha.

The child’s parents are living separately. Officials said the child, who was living with his mother, was recently taken to his father’s home. The fatigued child was taken to the hospital by relatives.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.