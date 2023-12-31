Toddler suffers broken hand after beaten by mother, her friend

December 31, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A one-and-a-half-year-old child sustained serious injuries allegedly after being beaten up by his mother and her friend at Kuthiathode in Alappuzha.

According to the Kuthiathode police, the child was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with a broken bone in his hand. The boy was reportedly subjected to caning as authorities found multiple marks over his body.

The police on Sunday said that a case was registered against the child’s mother and her friend Krishnakumar, the latter a native of Thiruvizha in Alappuzha.

The child’s parents are living separately. Officials said the child, who was living with his mother, was recently taken to his father’s home. The fatigued child was taken to the hospital by relatives.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.