Toddler succumbs to injuries

A COVID-19-infected toddler, who was hit by motorcycle after she ran out of her house in Balaramapuram a day ago, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.
The incident had taken place at Kavinpuram around 4 p.m. on Friday when the 15-month-old girl ran out of her house on seeing the gate open. After being knocked down by a motorcycle, she was rushed to a private hospital in Killipalam following which she was referred to another in Chakka. On being diagnosed with COVID-19, the child was transferred to SAT Hospital late Friday. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital.
The child’s parents and grandfather who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier were undergoing home care, the Balaramapuram police said.
