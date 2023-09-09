HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Toddler sets record by identifying over 300 words

September 09, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

At a tender age of two when most children struggle to speak, Aarush R. Nambiar is mesmerising everyone with his memory and has already found place in two record books.

Arush was recently named in India Book of Records and Kalam World Record for his extraordinary ability to identify and spell the names of more than 300 things.

Arush joined a play school recently, and his talent was identified by his parents, KT. Jeeshna and V.V. Rahul, of Taliparamba.

“He was struggling to say a few words in Malayalam, but he surprised us by repeating English words fluently,” said Ms. Jeeshna.

He quickly picked up English words and repeated them regularly. In no time, he could memorise words, numbers, shapes and names of appliances, musical instruments, districts in Kerala, States, Malayalam poems, vegetables, flowers and so on, said Ms. Jeeshna.

“When we realised that he was good at learning words, we started to teach him new words. To our surprise, he not only recalled them but also started using them in his regular conversations,” she added.

The toddler’s parents decided to apply for entry into the India Book of Record and Kalam’s World Record after watching a video on extraordinary children on television. He easily cleared all challenges and was able to identify over 300 words.

“Arush is now learning Hindi words, and we are helping him achieve other records,” Ms. Jeeshna said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.