Toddler sets record by identifying over 300 words

September 09, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - KANNUR

At a tender age of two when most children struggle to speak, Aarush R. Nambiar is mesmerising everyone with his memory and has already found place in two record books.

Arush was recently named in India Book of Records and Kalam World Record for his extraordinary ability to identify and spell the names of more than 300 things.

Arush joined a play school recently, and his talent was identified by his parents, KT. Jeeshna and V.V. Rahul, of Taliparamba.

“He was struggling to say a few words in Malayalam, but he surprised us by repeating English words fluently,” said Ms. Jeeshna.

He quickly picked up English words and repeated them regularly. In no time, he could memorise words, numbers, shapes and names of appliances, musical instruments, districts in Kerala, States, Malayalam poems, vegetables, flowers and so on, said Ms. Jeeshna.

“When we realised that he was good at learning words, we started to teach him new words. To our surprise, he not only recalled them but also started using them in his regular conversations,” she added.

The toddler’s parents decided to apply for entry into the India Book of Record and Kalam’s World Record after watching a video on extraordinary children on television. He easily cleared all challenges and was able to identify over 300 words.

“Arush is now learning Hindi words, and we are helping him achieve other records,” Ms. Jeeshna said.