ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler seriously injured after attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Mayyanadu

December 30, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kollam

18-month-old child was playing in the front yard of his house

PTI

An 18-month-old child sustained serious injuries all over the body after a pack of stray dogs attacked him in front of his house in the district on Friday.

The boy, a native of Mayyanadu, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, family members said.

The incident happened when the child was playing in front of the house and his grandmother had just stepped inside the house after giving him food, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hearing the screams of the child, the woman rushed to the front yard and saw around 25 stray dogs attacking the child.

“The incident happened when I just went inside the house for a while to take something. There were at least 25 dogs around the child. I somehow chased them away with a wooden plank and rescued him,” she said.

The child was rushed to the hospital with the help of neighbours and he was under treatment, she said.

Several places in Kerala have been facing stray dog menace for some time and over 20 people have succumbed to rabies this year alone, according to figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US