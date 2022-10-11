Kerala

Toddler, injured in ambulance accident, dies

A three-year-old girl who was critically injured after an ambulance rammed a motorcycle on which she was sitting at Venjaramoodu two days ago succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Alankrita of Chempoor in Mudakkal. Her father, Shibu, 38, had died soon after the accident that occurred around 6.45 a.m. on Saturday. The duo had gone to a medical laboratory at Venjaramoodu when the ambulance, driven by a male nurse, rammed the two-wheeler.

While the male nurse, Amal, and the designated driver, Vineeth, were charged under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they were later let off on station bail.


