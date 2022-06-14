Toddler drowns after falling into bucket of water

June 14, 2022 22:20 IST

A toddler drowned to death after falling into a bucket of water near Nedumangad on Tuesday.

The Nedumangad police identified the deceased as Naina Fathima, daughter of Siddiq and Sajina of Shamnad Manzil in Thannimoodu. She was aged one-and-a-half years and was the youngest of the couple’s three daughters.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. while the child was playing on the courtyard of the house. Sajina, who had gone inside to pray, was under the impression that the child was playing with a relative outside. There was no one else at home at the time of the incident. She soon found the child in the bucket that had been filled for household purposes.

Despite being rushed to a government hospital in Kanyakulangara, Naina’s life could not be saved, the police said.