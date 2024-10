Toc H Public School, Vyttila, won the overall championship at the CBSE Kochi Sahodaya Arts Fest that concluded in Kochi on October 16 (Wednesday).

The school won 714 points to emerge winners at the fest held at Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor. Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, won the second position with 669 points followed by Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, at the third position (644 points), according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.