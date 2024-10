Toc H Public School, Vyttila, won the overall championship at the CBSE Kochi Sahodaya Arts Fest that concluded in Kochi on October 16 (Wednesday).

The school won 714 points to emerge winners at the fest held at Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor. Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, won the second position with 669 points followed by Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, at the third position (644 points), according to a release.