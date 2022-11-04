To save elephants, activists seek alternative rail line outside Walayar forest

Collective of eco forums says replacing the existing 19.4-km B line will be the best way to prevent recurrence of elephant deaths on railway track

Environmental activists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu taking out a protest march to the Railway Divisional Manager’s office at Olavakode, Palakkad, on Friday.

Collective of eco forums says replacing the existing 19.4-km B line will be the best way to prevent recurrence of elephant deaths on railway track

A collective of environmental organisations from Tamil Nadu and Kerala took out a march to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)’s office at Olavakode, near here, on Friday, demanding construction of an alternative rail route outside the Walayar forest.

The marchers, protesting against the increasing incidence of elephant deaths on railway tracks, said that construction of a new track outside the Walayar forest range to replace the existing 19.4-km B line would be the best way to prevent recurrence of elephant deaths.

27 elephants killed

As many as 27 elephants, including mothers, calves and juveniles, have been killed on the tracks in the Walayar-Madukkarai sections since 2002. In the latest incident, two elephants were killed when a herd was hit by Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express on October 14.

Letting elephants die on tracks is not good for a democratic government and a civilised society, said Wayanad Prakriti Samrakshana Samiti chairman N. Badusha while inaugurating the agitation.

Danger zones

Presiding over the function, wildlife activist S. Guruvayurappan said if Railways could not replace the Coimbatore-Palakkad line with new a track outside the forest, it should identify danger zones and construct rail overbridges or underbridges.

The protesters also demanded that long-distance trains be diverted through Pollachi, and the speed of the trains along the A and B lines be reduced by using modern sensor technology. “Railways should abandon its casual attitude,” said Mr. Guruvayurappan.

The protesters also warned the Forest departments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu against their “lack of seriousness” and shirking of responsibility.

D. Saravanan, chief executive of Aranya Forest and Sanctuary, Pondicherry, delivered the keynote address. K.M. Sulaiman of Fire Free Forest; S. Jayachandran from Tamil Nadu Green Movement; N. Sasindra Babu; V.S. Girishan from Gandhi Peace Foundation; Thomas Ambalavayal, Boban Mattumantha, and T. Sakthivel spoke.

According to the figures released by the Railway Ministry, more than 50 elephants were killed on the tracks across the country in the last three years. When 10 elephants were hit by trains in 2019, 16 died on the tracks in 2020, and 19 in 2021.