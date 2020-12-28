Kerala

T.O. Mohanan to be Kannur Mayor

Adv. T.O. Mohanan will be the new Mayor of the Kannur Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Mohanan was chosen for the post after winning 11 votes as compared to his contender and former Deputy Mayor P.K. Ragesh, who got nine votes. Another contender, KPCC general secretary Martin George, opted out of the race.

Mr. Mohanan is a member of the KPCC executive committee. He began his political career through the KSU 34 years ago.

He was chairman of the welfare standing committee of the Kannur Urban Council and chief of the public works standing committee in the Kannur Corporation.

