T.O. Mohanan elected Kannur Mayor

Kannur

29 December 2020 01:06 IST

Congress rebel also supports UDF nominee

United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee T.O. Mohanan was elected Mayor of the Kannur Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The election was conducted at the corporation hall in the presence of District Collector T.V. Subhash. The Collector later administered the oath of office to Mr. Mohanan.

Mr. Mohanan defeated N. Sukanya of the Left Democratic Front by bagging 33 votes. Congress rebel K. Sureshan, who won from the Kannathur division, also supported Mr. Mohanan. Ms. Sukanya got 19 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate V.K. Shaiju, who won from the Palikkunu division, stayed away from the voting. A councillor of the Muslim League could not vote as she arrived late, whereas another vote of a league councillor became invalid. Mr. Mohanan is currently a member of the KPCC Executive Committee.

He was the chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee in the Kannur Urban Council and the chairman of the Public Works Affairs Standing Committee in the first Kannur Corporation.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by K. Sudhakaran, MP, and other leaders including Sajeev Maroli, Satheesan Pacheni and Sajeev Joseph.

On Sunday, the UDF chose Mr. Mohanan as the Mayoral candidate after he won 11 votes compared to his contender P.K. Ragesh, the former Deputy Mayor, who stood firm for the post, but managed to get only nine votes.