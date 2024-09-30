To ease overcrowding, TDB embarks on new crowd management plan at Sabarimala temple

With a view to easing overcrowding at the Sannidhanam and ensuring adequate time for darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has begun working on an alternative crowd management system that facilitates direct movement of devotees to the temple.

The new system, set for a trial launch during the monthly pujas following the upcoming pilgrimage season, proposes routing pilgrims who ascend the 18 holy steps to access the temple directly from both sides of the flagpole. “By directing devotees to the temple through the side instead of the flyover, we can ensure that they have ample time for proper darshan of Lord Ayyappa,” explained P.S Prasanth, TDB president.

This move follows complaints about devotees being rushed or pushed away by crowds as they approach the sanctum sanctorum.

“The current system routes devotees via the flyover, where they are often made to wait until the temple opens after pujas, which causes overcrowding. Routing devotees through the side paths will allow them extra time to view the deity as they approach the sanctum sanctorum,” Mr. Prasanth added.

The plan also includes directing devotees to the Malikappuram temple immediately after their darshan at the Ayyappa temple. To facilitate this, the TDB is exploring options to establish an alternative to the existing flyover on the temple premises.

The final decision will be made after a series of trial runs during the monthly pujas. The plan will be finalised following consultations with the Devaswom Minister, the Tantri, Special Commissioner, the police, and the Sabarimala High-Power Committee.

The previous pilgrimage season at the hill temple saw a massive influx of devotees, which overwhelmed crowd control measures. The sustained heavy rush exhausted the police force on duty and reduced the number of people ascending the 18 holy steps to 55–60 per minute, compared to the ideal rate of 75–80. The unprecedented crowding also forced implementation of additional measures, including extended darshan hours and special queues for women and children.

Meanwhile, sources said the TDB was also planning to convert the Nadapandal that leads to the 18 holy steps into a two-level structure. There are also discussions on dismantling the flyover at the Sannidhanam in the long run.

