To curb exodus of youngsters, Catholic Church offers them expertise to turn entrepreneurs

In response to a significant exodus of young people seeking opportunities abroad, the Catholic Church in Kerala is spearheading a new initiative to inspire its next generation to find success in their homeland.

The initiative officially kicked off with a three-day workshop and technology hackathon for aspiring young entrepreneurs in Changanassery. The event , which seeks to equip young people with the skills and resources needed to build successful ventures by offering technological and investment support, is a joint initiative of the dioceses of Changanassery, Pala, and Kanjirappally. Notably, these dioceses encompass the Christian belt of the Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts — areas significantly impacted by the migration wave.

Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop of Changanassery, inaugurated the event, emphasising the importance of unity and collective growth. “We should be a collective that grows together and helps each other grow. This is how our Church took off. No society can develop if it does not stand together,” he said. Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal delivered the keynote address, while District Collector John V. Samuel presided. Former civil servant M.P. Joseph and auxiliary bishops Mar Thomas Tharayil and Mar Thomas Padiyath are among those leading the sessions.

‘The worst affected’

Church sources describe the event as a strategic response to the ‘careless and meaningless mass migration of Catholic youths to foreign countries.’ “The affluent Catholic families of central Travancore are the worst affected in the current wave of migration as traditional occupations like farming no longer appeal to youngsters. With the continued migration, the Catholic community in Kerala is witnessing a rapid ageing of its population,’’ he noted.

Acknowledging the threat to the sociological existence of the Catholic community in Kerala, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) expressed concern that this trend could disrupt the social balance in the region.

‘Transition in education’

Jacob G. Palakkapilly, the official spokesperson of the KCBC, stressed the urgent need to transition education to a skill-based system that promotes entrepreneurship. “The youngsters are leaving for foreign countries because there is nothing much to offer in Kerala, not even a minimum decent salary,” he said.

To further support this entrepreneurial shift, the Catholic Church plans to conduct orientation sessions for priests on entrepreneurship and financial management, ensuring they are well-equipped to guide and support their congregations in these endeavours.