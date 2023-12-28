To beat price crash, rubber growers take to value addition and marketing

December 28, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the distress in rubber plantations continue to deepen, small-scale rubber growers from Kerala’s rubber heartlands are looking to ride the wave of entrepreneurship.

Rubfarm, a company launched by 25 Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPS) from the central Travancore, is all set to hit the market with an array of low-end rubber products on Sunday. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will formally launch the products, to be marketed under the brand name `Keral Agro’.

The company, which will collect latex directly from the RPS at a premium price above the market price, will also use this network to market these products. Besides offering dividends to the share holders, it will also give patronage bonus to farmers for the raw material they supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irrespective of the volume of shares held by each farmer, the share holders will hold an equal voting right in the company, to be governed by a seven-member director board. Besides the shareholdings, the company will also borrow from banks to form its capital.

“The company, which follows a low-investment strategy in the initial phase, has received patents for several innovative products which will be rolled out as a replacement to plastic. The production has been outsourced to different manufacturing units while the company will be responsible for providing the requisite technology,” explains Babu Joseph, secretary, National Consortium of Rubber Producers Societies (NCRPS).

In the long run, however, it looks to shift to a common facility, probably the upcoming Kerala Rubber Limited facility at Velloor. Plans are also afoot to establish manufacturing units in association with various farmer clusters. Among the products to be rolled out in the initial phase are rubber bands, flower pots, grow bags and hand gloves.

Rubber Board sources says the initiative will help bring in a profit-oriented approach in the functioning of the RPS units and relieve them from being at the mercy of high-end industries such as tyre. “It will be good if they can even hold at least one percent of the market for non-tyre products,” says an official.

The initiative, according to him, also assumed significance in the context of a gradual fall in the financial support from governments. The crashing natural rubber prices and the high production costs have exposed the rubber growers of Kerala to a vulnerable future, forcing several of them to stop productions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.