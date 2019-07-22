T.N.’s Periyar memorial at Vaikom in disrepair

Located at the heart of Vaikom town, this plot with a life-size statue and a library should have served as vivid reminders of the region’s most historic struggle and its connection to the Dravidian movement. But what one sees is yet another monument lying in shambles.

Miffed over the present state of the Thanthai Periyar memorial park at Vaikom, the municipality has decided to approach the Tamil Nadu government, seeking the right to restore and run the facility. According to P. Sasidharan, chairman of the municipality, the plot comprising the monument is under the possession of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department.

The ownership rights of the property, located near Valiyakavala Junction, was handed over to Tamil Nadu when P.S. Sreenivasan was the Revenue Minister of Kerala.

The neighbouring State opened the park and the library, but their subsequent maintenance has been shoddy.

The municipality will approach the Tamil Nadu government through the Department of Culture, Kerala, explaining how the memorial is at the risk of fading into oblivion with dilapidated structures and dwindling academic interest.

The municipal council will also write to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Leader of the Opposition, and all the legislators.

Established in January 1994, the park, comprising a statue of the social reformer and a library, has remained neglected for many years, covered with untrimmed shrubbery.

Vaikom Veeran

Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and his wife Nagamma had joined the Vaikom Satyagraha, regarded as the first-ever organised movement for the rights of people deemed ‘untouchable,’ in April 1924, and served jail terms on two occasions in connection with it.

The satyagraha aimed at making the public roads leading to the Sri Mahadeva temple at Vaikom accessible to all sections of society. For his lead role in the protest, Periyar was later bestowed the title Vaikom Veeran.

“The memorial is maintained in a pathetic manner. If granted operational rights, we would like to restore it and link it with the Vaikom Satyagraha museum, established by the State Archaeological Department near here,” said Mr. Sasidharan.