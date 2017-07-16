TNAI against employing student nurses

The Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI) has objected to employing nursing students in various colleges in the State in the wake of the nurses’ strike. Roy K. George, association president, said the District Collector’s order in Kannur in this regard was likely to backfire. It is against rules to ask nursing students to take up the full-time nursing jobs, he added.

At a meeting here on Sunday, the TNAI supported the nurses’ demand for Supreme Court-prescribed minimum wages. The TNAI had hoped that both the nursing associations would join hands to fight for a common cause. However, only the representative of Indian Nurses Association attended the meeting.

Representatives of the Students Nurses Association of India also supported the statement.