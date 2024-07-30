Tamil Nadu rushes relief team, medical staff to disaster-hit Wayanad

On the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a team with disaster response personnel and doctors and nurses is being rushed to landslide-hit Wayanad district on Tuesday. Mr. Stalin spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and assured all support.

Mr. Stalin announced an assistance of ₹5 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Kerala government towards relief operations. He extended his deep condolences to the loss of lives in the landslides in Wayanad that have claimed more than 100 lives.

IAS officers G.S. Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese would lead the delegation from Tamil Nadu. A Joint Director would head a team of 20 fire and rescue services personnel and a Superintendent of Police would lead 20 personnel of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force. A medical team of 10 with doctors and nurses would be part of the delegation.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said he was deeply pained to learn about the landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of lives. “I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother State.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin condoled the deaths of three persons in two landslides in Valparai and Pollachi taluks of Coimbatore district. He announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to families of each of those who died in these incidents.

Two persons, Rajeswari alias Muthu, 57, and Dhanapriya, 15, who were sleeping in their home in Valparai taluk, died due to a landslide in the early hours of Tuesday. A. Hariharasudhan, 21, who was sleeping in his home at Thippampatti in Pollachi district died in another landslide.

