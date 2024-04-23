T.N. Prathapan approaches Election Commission seeking action against PM’s ‘hate speech’

April 23, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan has approached the Chief Election Commissioner against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during an election campaign rally in Rajasthan.

“The Prime Minister’s inflammatory and hate-filled remarks targeted at the Muslim community not only undermine the spirit of democracy but also pose a grave threat to communal harmony and peace of the country,” he said.

In his speech, the Mr. Modi equated the Muslim community with ‘infiltrators’ and propagated anti-Muslim tropes, there by spreading hatred and division among the electorate. His remarks such as the Opposition would distribute the country’s wealth among the Muslims based on their religious identity were not only false but deeply prejudicial, he alleged.

“Furthermore, Mr. Modi’s attempt to manipulate sacred symbols such as Mangal sutras to instil fear and prejudice among the electorate is a clear violation of the principles of secularism and inclusivity enshrined in the Constitution.”

The egregious actions by the Prime Minister contravene several provisions of the Representation of the People’s Act, Model Code of Conduct for General Elections, and the Constitution of India. “It is imperative that immediate and legal action be taken against Mr. Modi to uphold the integrity of the election process and safeguard the secular fabric of the country. A thorough investigation should be conducted into his hate speech delivered during the election campaign in Rajasthan,” Mr. Prathapan said.

