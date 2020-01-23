T.N. police recover handgun from a gutter in Kochi

The Tamil Nadu police investigating the “Islamic terrorism linked” fatal shooting of special sub-inspector of police Wilson on Thursday recovered a .32 calibre semi-automatic pistol from a highly polluted and urban refuse clogged gutter abutting an inter-State bus terminal in Kochi.

State officials who aided the Tamil Nadu team said the “radicalised youth” who “assassinated” Wilson at the Kalikavila border check-post on the night of January 8 had used a weapon of the same calibre.

The officer had suffered three fatal bullet wounds. The police recovered three empty shells and two live .32 pistol ammunition from the scene of the crime. The ammunition appeared factory made. However, the police initially inferred from grainy surveillance camera images that the assailants had used a country-made handgun to fire the rounds.

The provenance of the weapon and bullets seized from the scene of the crime is a subject of interest for the Kerala police. An officer said illegal gunsmiths at Munger in Bihar, a region known for its skilled lathe and metal workers, were known to forge similar pistols and replicas of sophisticated weapons. Only a detailed ballistic examination would reveal the make of the handgun, he said.

Quoting Tamil Nadu officials, the police said the Q-branch had retraced the movements of the accused after they fled the scene of crime. The suspects had entered a mosque on the Kerala side of the border. They later presumably stayed in two localities in Thiruvananthapuram, including a night in a dormitory at a mosque in Neyyatinkara. (Officials said the mosque authorities had no complicity in the crime.)

They later travelled to Karnataka via Kochi. The police suspect the accused had abandoned the firearm in the gutter on their way to Udupi from where the Q-branch arrested them last week. Investigators have marked the weapon for forensic examination to find out whether it was used in the terror attack.

The wanted men are Abdul Sameem of Thiruvithancodu in Thukalay and Thoufiq of Ilangkadai in Nagarcoil. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over their case.

The Tamil Nadu police had slapped Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on the youth after investigators reasoned that the radical philosophy of Base Movement leader Aboobacker Siddique and his associate Haji Hussien, both undertrial prisoners facing terrorism charges, had inspired the youth.