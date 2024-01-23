T.N. native trampled to death by wild tusker during wedding reception near Munnar

January 23, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

A 76-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a wedding reception at Thenmala, near Gundumala, near Munnar on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Palraj of Coimbatore.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A marriage-related function was in progress at the house of a Thenmala resident. Palraj had arrived to attend the function. While the function was in progress, a wild elephant reached the spot and attacked the man.

Narrow escape

Other members of the family had a narrow escape.

Local residents said that songs were being played at high volume at the venue and the family members did not notice the presence of the wild tusker.

According to Forest department sources, the area borders the forest and wild elephants have been roaming the area for the past several days.