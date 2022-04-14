T.N. native killed in accident

A man from Tamil Nadu was killed in an accident at Kunnamkulam on Thursday.

A pick-up van knocked down Periswamy, 55, around 5 a.m. on Thursday. He fell on the road and was run over by a KSRTC-SWIFT bus.

Initially, the police and autorickshaw drivers suspected that the KSRTC bus knocked him down. But CCTV footage from the area revealed that a van hit him while crossing the road before the bus ran over him.

Though Periswamy was rushed to the hospital his life could not be saved.

The police traced the van belonging to a person at Vellarakkad. The bus was going to Kozhikode from Thrissur.