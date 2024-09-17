T.N. native held on charge of attempt to murder

The Nedumangad police on Tuesday arrested a Tamil Nadu native for allegedly attempting to murder a youth who tried to prevent a chain snatching attempt. The accused have been identified as Nanda Seelran, 25, from Paramakudi in Ramapuram district.

According to the police, the accused had attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman who was riding a scooter in Puthenpalam at around noon on September 10. During the attempt, the woman fell down on the road. Bennet, a native of Venkavila, who was in another motorcycle, attempted to chase down the accused. When he managed to stop him near Pathinonnam Kallu, the accused allegedly doused him in petrol and attempted to set him on fire.

The accused later fled the scene and jumped into the Killi river in a bid to escape. Later, he bought new clothes from a shop in Pazhakutty and escaped to Tamil Nadu in a bus heading to Nagercoil. The Nedumangad police found the accused’s phone at the incident spot and later tracked him down to Tamil Nadu.

The accused was arrested by a team led by Nedumangad DySP T.S. Kiran, including Sub Inspectors S.H. Mithun and Sreejith and civil police officers Jijin, Jiju, and Sujith.

