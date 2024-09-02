T.N. native arrested on charge of claiming lottery prize with fake ticket

The Museum police on Monday arrested a Tamil Nadu native who allegedly attempted to claim the first prize of the Monsoon Bumper lottery by presenting a fake ticket at the Lottery directorate. The accused has been identified as A. Selvakumar from Tirunelveli. According to the police, he presented a ticket which he himself made. The fake ticket had the forged signature of the Department Director, QR code and other security features. The officials informed the Museum police when they found out that it was a fake ticket. The police arrested Selvakumar and an accomplice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.