T.N. native arrested on charge of claiming lottery prize with fake ticket

Published - September 02, 2024 11:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Museum police on Monday arrested a Tamil Nadu native who allegedly attempted to claim the first prize of the Monsoon Bumper lottery by presenting a fake ticket at the Lottery directorate. The accused has been identified as A. Selvakumar from Tirunelveli. According to the police, he presented a ticket which he himself made. The fake ticket had the forged signature of the Department Director, QR code and other security features. The officials informed the Museum police when they found out that it was a fake ticket. The police arrested Selvakumar and an accomplice.

