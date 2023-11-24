TN issues first warning at Mullaperiyar

November 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tamil Nadu has issued the first warning with water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 136.00ft at 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, for the first time, the water level reached 136 ft this year. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft. Officials said that the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam received heavy rainfall for the past three days and it resulted in an increase in water level in the dam.

Meanwhile, the water level at Idukki reservoir on Friday stood at 2,361.32 ft, which is 56% of the total storage.

