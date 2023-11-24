HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN issues first warning at Mullaperiyar

Water level at Mullaperiyar dam reaches 136.00ft at 4 p.m. on Friday

November 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu has issued the first warning with water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 136.00ft at 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, for the first time, the water level reached 136 ft this year. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft. Officials said that the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam received heavy rainfall for the past three days and it resulted in an increase in water level in the dam.

Meanwhile, the water level at Idukki reservoir on Friday stood at 2,361.32 ft, which is 56% of the total storage.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.