T.N. increases discharge of water

Three more spillway shutters opened to release 2,974 cusecs

The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department has increased the discharge of water from Mullaperiyar dam into the Periyar after opening three more spillway shutters on Saturday.

The total quantity of water released to the Periyar rose to 2,974 cusecs (cubic feet per second) by evening. In the wake of the increased inflow into the Mullaperiyar dam, more water was released at 9 p.m. on Friday. The water level reached 138.85 feet, though the upper rule curve was 138 feet. This was in addition to 2,340 cusecs drawn by Tamil Nadu.

The number 2, 3 and 4 spillway shutters were opened at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The water level reached 138.90 feet at 10 a.m., after releasing an additional 274 cusecs of water on Friday night. In the morning, Tamil Nadu raised 30 cm more to discharge 831 cusecs of water. However, the water level rose to 138.95 feet at 12 noon and at 4 p.m. three more spillway shutters were opened to release 2, 974 cusecs of water.

The present rule curve will remain till October 31. From November 1 to 10 the upper rule curve will be 139.50 feet. There was an increased inflow into the Periyar after releasing more water by Saturday evening. Loudspeaker announcements were made in the main areas downstream of Mullaperiyar dam informing the people about the discharge of more water.

Upputhara is the last town on the banks of the Periyar before the water merges with the Idukki reservoir at Ayyappancoil.

Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine said Tamil Nadu released more water from the dam as per the request from Kerala. Earlier, Tamil Nadu informed that three more spillway shutters would be opened at 6 p.m. It was as per the request that Tamil Nadu advanced the time to 4 p.m., he said at Kumily.

Meanwhile, the water level in Idukki reservoir was 2,398.28 feet at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It was put on orange alert. The red alert level is at 2,398.31 feet.