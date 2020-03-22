TN imposes curbs on vehicles from Kerala

Tamil Nadu began imposing restrictions on vehicle movements from Kerala through various check-posts bordering Palakkad and Malappuram districts from Saturday morning.

However, trucks and vehicles carrying milk, vegetables, petroleum products and medicines were being permitted. Only people travelling for emergencies were being allowed entry, that too after screening for COVID-19. District administration officials said here that the purpose was to prevent unnecessary movement of people. There would be no restriction on ambulances and other emergency services.

Several vehicles were returned by Tamil Nadu officials at the checkposts at Walayar, Anakkatti, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Nadukkuni and Velanthavalam in Palakkad district, and at Nadgani in Malappuram district.

However, no restriction was imposed on vehicles entering Palakkad and Malappuram districts from Tamil Nadu. Officials said the restrictions would continue until March 31.