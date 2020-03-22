Kerala

TN imposes curbs on vehicles from Kerala

Tamil Nadu began imposing restrictions on vehicle movements from Kerala through various check-posts bordering Palakkad and Malappuram districts from Saturday morning.

However, trucks and vehicles carrying milk, vegetables, petroleum products and medicines were being permitted. Only people travelling for emergencies were being allowed entry, that too after screening for COVID-19. District administration officials said here that the purpose was to prevent unnecessary movement of people. There would be no restriction on ambulances and other emergency services.

Several vehicles were returned by Tamil Nadu officials at the checkposts at Walayar, Anakkatti, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Nadukkuni and Velanthavalam in Palakkad district, and at Nadgani in Malappuram district.

However, no restriction was imposed on vehicles entering Palakkad and Malappuram districts from Tamil Nadu. Officials said the restrictions would continue until March 31.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 12:41:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tn-imposes-curbs-on-vehicles-from-kerala/article31132250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY