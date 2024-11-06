T.N. expert finds similarities in Ambalamukku, Aralvaimozhi murders

A forensic expert from Tamil Nadu found similarities in the murders of a private nursery employee at Ambalamukku two years ago and those of three people in Kanyakumari in 2014 by Rajendran of Kanyakumari.

R. Raja Murugan of the Department of Forensic Medicine of Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Asaripallam, testified before Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan on Tuesday.

The official, who was summoned by the court, had conducted the post-mortem examination of Customs officer Subbaiah, his wife Vasanthi and daughter Abhisree, natives of Thovalai, who were murdered at Aralvaimozhi, near Nagercoil, in 2014.

Dr. Murugan stated that the accused had stabbed his victims in their necks from behind to damage their vocal cords, presumably to render them speechless. The expert also felt that the similar depth of the stab wounds suggested the use of identical weapons for the crime. The injuries were the cause of the deaths.

Another official, N. Parvathy attached to the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department of Tamil Nadu Police, who had filed the chargesheet in the 2014 murder case, confirmed that Rajendran was indeed the accused in the case.

The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen, had earlier moved the court to summon the officials from Tamil Nadu as witnesses for the Ambalamukku murder case.