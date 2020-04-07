T.N. driver found dead in pickup van

A pickup van driver was found dead inside his van at Panthalampadam near Vadakkanchery on the National Highway 544 on Tuesday.

The police identified the man as Saravanan, 38, son of Kuppu Chami from Puliampatti in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

He had come to Ettumanoor with a load of bananas from Satyamangalam, Tamil Nadu. The police said he was returning to Puliampatti after unloading the bananas.

His body was found lying inside the driver’s cabin. The vehicle was found pulled over in front of a shrine. The body was found after a search conducted by his friends who could not reach him at his mobile phone.

The body was shifted to Government Taluk Hospital, Alathur, after Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected the van. The body will be tested for COVID-19. A post-mortem will be conducted only after the COVID-19 test.