TN couple brutally beaten up in Wayanad

A couple from Tamil Nadu was brutally beaten up by a truck driver at Ambalavayal in the district on Sunday night.

The Ambalavayal police identified the accused as Sajeevanand, 39, of Kayattuthara, at Payikkolly, near Ambalavayal, in the district.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after a video of it, captured by the locals, had gone viral on social media. The video revealed that a Tamil speaking youth was brutally beaten up by Sajeevanand, while a mob was watching the scene.

When the woman, claimed herself as wife of the youth, tried to prevent the attack, she was also beaten up by the accused. Moreover, he used abusive words on the couple.

Later, some youths intervened and tried to produce them before the police station, nearly 40 metres away. However, the couple refused to register a case in connection with the incident, the police said.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine registered a case suo motu after visiting the site on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Ms. Josephine said the police had committed a fault as they failed to register a case against the culprit, though the incident occurred near the police station. The police should intervene in the issue, if the woman failed to file a complaint, she said.

Ms. Josephine directed the police to find out the couple and arrest the culprit. She also directed the district police chief to submit a report regarding the issue. Though the police had registered a case against Sajeevanand, as per the direction of the commission, he was absconding after the incident, police sources said.