T.N. bans Kerala tourists’ movement through Mulli

Authorities cite disturbance to animals as the reason

Tourist movement through Mulli has increased to such an extent as to pose a threat to the wildlife in the region, according to Tamil Nadu.

Authorities cite disturbance to animals as the reason

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the tourist movement from Kerala through Mulli in Attappady. The government has issued the ban order citing disturbances to animal movements because of tourist vehicles from Kerala.

Of late, there has been an increase in tourist vehicles from Kerala heading towards Manjoor, Ooty and Coonoor via Mulli because of the scenic beauty of that route. As much of the journey is through the jungle, a lot of animals are often seen along the route.

Threat to wildlife

The Tamil Nadu authorities began preventing the vehicles from Kerala at Mulli check-post from Tuesday. According to Coimbatore Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar, tourist movement through Mulli had increased to such an extent as to pose a threat to the wildlife in the region.

The road to Manjoor through Mulli is narrow and is often unsafe for lone motorists. Elephants after often seen either blocking the road or crossing it. According to forest officials, the priority is for the safety of the wildlife and not for tourism.

With the summer heat rising, animals come out of the jungle in search of water. Forest officials said that they would not allow people to disrupt the natural state of wildlife.

They said the road through the forest was maintained for forest and other emergency purposes, and not for tourist movement.

However, people alleged that there were no restrictions for Tamil Nadu vehicles from entering Kerala through Mulli.

Mulli had become popular with some bloggers and YouTubers promoting the route, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes 29 km from Thavalam to reach Mulli, and it takes another 30 km from there to reach Manjoor. Another 32-km ride can take a tourist to Ooty.

The route through Mulli is the shortest road to Ooty from Attappady. The road from Thavalam to Mulli is being rebuilt by spending ₹130 crore.