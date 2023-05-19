TMA meet pitches for collective effort for State capital development 

May 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

The two-day management conclave of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), which concluded here on Friday evening, made a strong call for collective efforts to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development of the Kerala Capital Region based on a holistic vision for the future that gives due emphasis on ethical and environmental concerns.

The concluding session of the event saw MPs Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas giving their perspectives on the State capital development as Guests of Honour.

The meet, whose focal theme was Trivandrum 5.0 — Prosperity Beyond Profit, witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of live topics by business leaders, top managers, administrators, political leaders and academics.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, said all stakeholders including corporates, politicians and civil society organisations should come together to address the key development issues concerning the State capital and tap the huge potential that will bring benefit to all people. “Profit, planet and people should be the three bottom lines for business leaders to follow since they have a social responsibility to fulfil, not just as shareholders of their organisations but as stakeholders of the society,” Mr. Tharoor said.

He said there was a need for drawing up an integrated master plan for the city that looks at all major infrastructure projects, including the airport development in an integrated manner so that their progress could be closely monitored and problems addressed promptly. He added that more domestic and international flights would commence services from the Trivandrum International Airport in the coming days as airlines were convinced of the State capital’s potential.

John Brittas, MP, said Kerala had been witnessing a major transformation due to the determination of the State government to take major development projects forward.

Thiruvananthapuram has the potential to become the best State capital in the country. In the State Capital Region alone infrastructure projects totalling ₹1 lakh to 1.5 lakh crore are in progress, he said.

Underlining the State government’s firm commitment to development projects, he said even the Centre had recognised how it acted fast in acquiring land for the National Highway development. Similarly, if the State government had blinked for a moment the Vizhinjam port project would have run into serious trouble.