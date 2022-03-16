T.M. Krishnachandran new melsanthi of Guruvayur temple

Thrissur

Thiyyannur Krishnachandran Namboodiri, 37, has been selected as the new melsanthi of Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from shortlisted candidates for the post. Outgoing melsanthi Thekkeppatt Jayaprakashan Namboodiri drew the lot. The six-month term for the new melsanthi will begin from April 1.