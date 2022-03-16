Kerala

T.M. Krishnachandran new melsanthi of Guruvayur temple

Thrissur

Thiyyannur Krishnachandran Namboodiri, 37, has been selected as the new melsanthi of Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from shortlisted candidates for the post. Outgoing melsanthi Thekkeppatt Jayaprakashan Namboodiri drew the lot. The six-month term for the new melsanthi will begin from April 1.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2022 8:20:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tm-krishnachandran-new-melsanthi-of-guruvayur-temple/article65231482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY