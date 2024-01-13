ADVERTISEMENT

TKMCE honours alumni

January 13, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thangal Kunju Musaliar College of Engineering​ trust president Shahal Hassn Musaliar honouring ISRO Chairman S. Somanath at a function Nakshathrangalkkoppam to celebrate accomplishments of alumni of college involved in the Chandrayaan 3 mission. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Around 138 ISRO scientists and alumni of TKM College of Engineering who helmed Chandrayaan-3, including chairman S. Somanath, were honoured at ‘Nakshathrangalkoppam’, an event held at the college on Saturday.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the event where Mr. Somanath released the autonomous curriculum of the college. Speaking about the influence of his college days in his career, the ISRO chairman stressed on the need for a healthy teacher-student relationship in the changing times.

He also called for a timely revision of the academic pattern in top educational institutes in line with the changing recruitment criteria in public sector institutions including ISRO. The mechanical workshop block in the college was renamed as Somnath Centre while the Centre of Excellence (CoE) set up in collaboration with ISRO was also inaugurated at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US