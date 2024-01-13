TKMCE honours alumni

January 13, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

Around 138 ISRO scientists and alumni of TKM College of Engineering who helmed Chandrayaan-3, including chairman S. Somanath, were honoured at ‘Nakshathrangalkoppam’, an event held at the college on Saturday.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the event where Mr. Somanath released the autonomous curriculum of the college. Speaking about the influence of his college days in his career, the ISRO chairman stressed on the need for a healthy teacher-student relationship in the changing times.

He also called for a timely revision of the academic pattern in top educational institutes in line with the changing recruitment criteria in public sector institutions including ISRO. The mechanical workshop block in the college was renamed as Somnath Centre while the Centre of Excellence (CoE) set up in collaboration with ISRO was also inaugurated at the event.

