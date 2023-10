October 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

TKM College of Arts and Science has signed an MoU with ASAP to start EA (Enrolled Agent) course. TKMCAS will be the first Arts and Science College under Kerala University to launch the course for their students. “These students will be trained to work as U.S. Tax practitioners, which is a high demand job in MNCs as there are very few aspirants with the required skill set,” said the college officials.