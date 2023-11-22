TKM College of Engineering signs MoU with C-DAC

November 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

The TKM College of Engineering (TKMCE ) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, for collaborating on research-oriented programmes in electronics and allied engineering.

The MoU was signed by TKMCE Principal T. A. Shahul Hameed and C-DAC director Kalai Selvan in a function held at C-DAC on Wednesday.

The institutions will collaborate in areas such as Very large-scale integration (VLSI), signal processing, embedded systems and cyber security. The agreement will also enable students and staff to work on VEGA processors and development boards of C-DAC.