December 02, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The fourth V. Ramachandran memorial lecture organised by the Centre for Management Development will be held on the CMD premises, Thycaud, on December 5. T.K.A. Nair, Advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, will deliver the lecture on “The challenges of governance’. The lecture is organised to perpetuate the memory of former Chief Secretary and Vice-chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board V. Ramachandran, who also served as chairman of CMD for 30 years.