T.K. Hamsa quits as Wakf Board chairperson

August 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Veteran CPI(M) leader refutes reports of differences of opinion with Minister V. Abdurahiman

The Hindu Bureau

After days of speculation about his imminent plan to resign as chairperson of the Kerala State Wakf Board, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader T.K. Hamsa has finally called it a day though one and a half years are still left for the completion of his tenure.

Rumours were rife for a while that he would relinquish his post following reported differences of opinion with Minister in charge of Wakf V. Abdurahiman, though both had denied them. M.K. Sakeer, former chairperson of the Kerala Public Service Commission, is believed to be among the frontrunners for the job.

Health issues

Mr. Hamsa is learnt to have submitted his resignation to Mr. Abdurahiman on Tuesday evening. The CPI(M) leader told the media in the morning that advanced age and health issues had prompted him and the party to take such a decision. “Today is my last day in the post,” he said.

Mr. Hamsa said he had taken charge on January 10, 2020, when he was already above 82 years. “I assumed the office during a peculiar situation. My party, the CPI(M), had earlier put an age cap of 80 for holding important posts such as these. The party, however, gave me an exemption to continue in the post. Now, I am 86. The exemption on age limit is till 85. When this issue was taken up in the party, it was discussed in my presence. It was decided that I need to quit,” he said.

Mr. Hamsa said the CPI(M) asked him to choose a date for the resignation and that Tuesday would be his last day. Till the resignation was accepted and officially published in the government gazette, he said, he could continue as caretaker chairperson.

“It is true that I have health problems too. I have one and a half years still left [in the post]. If I continue for that long, anything can happen,” Mr. Hamsa said.

Asked about the reported row with Mr. Abdurahiman, he said, “People like us have been in politics for long and we have had our struggles and fights. When we step down from certain posts, some reports hinting at certain misconceptions may naturally appear in the media. Both Mr. Abdurahiman and I have clarified that they are baseless.”

