T.J. Joseph’s book to hit stands soon

T.J. Joseph, a retired professor and a victim of extremism, has written an autobiography which deals with the tragedy that changed his life and years of loneliness in two parts.

The book is in the final stage of printing and will soon hit the stands.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Joseph said that a publishing company had asked him to write the book nearly six years ago and he could complete it only now.

It was a question he prepared in the BCom internal examination of the Malayalam paper in March 2010 that led to the attack accusing him of blasphemy by extremist elements. They assaulted him and his right palm was chopped off in July 2010.

Acquittal

He had gone underground fearing for his life and was also arrested for creating religious hatred but the court acquitted him later.

He even lost his job and spent a long period in hospital and bed-ridden at home.

Mr. Joseph said that it was needed to explain why he had prepared a question like that and what was his stand and views then.

His life in hiding expecting an attack any time and loneliness he and his family suffered in addition to the financial problems they had to tackle were also narrated in the book.

These hardships resulted in the loss of his wife, who committed suicide.

He said that his life was going smooth till the issue came up and the second part of the book deals with the life and his views till the tragedy struck.

The autobiography is nearly 300 pages and it is in the final stages of printing.