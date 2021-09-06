Title deeds to be handed over in Wayanad

Kalpetta

06 September 2021 19:53 IST

The Wayanad district administration will organise a ‘pattaya mela’ on September 14 to mark the 100-day action plan of the State government.

As many as 406 title deeds, including 292 land tribunal pattayas, five land assignment pattayas,15 Devaswom pattayas, 41 possession certificates as per the Forest Rights Act and 53 possession certificates under the Land Bank scheme of the State government would be handed over on the occasion adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

Advertising

Advertising