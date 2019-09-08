Former Kerala MP’s land title cancelled

The Devikulam Subcollector has cancelled the ownership right and title deeds of nearly 20 acres of land in the land ownership row involving former MP Joice George and his family at Kottakambur village. This has paved the way for the government to attach the property.

In an order issued to five members of the family by Subcollector Renu Raj, it was said that the title deeds were cancelled as per the Land Assignment Rules 1964. The title deed of Mr. George was in block No 58. The administration took the final step of attachment in the five-year-old ownership row after Mr. George and his family members failed to present the requisite documents to the Subcollector on January 10, the last chance given to them.

The order mentions that Mr. George was handed over the right of ownership of 1.6107 ha of land in 1964, through a power of attorney allotted to one Lakshmi Subrahmanyam. However, in the resurvey conducted in 1970, the said land in Kottakambur was found fallow and occupied by none. Moreover, Ms. Subrahmanyam was not born in 1964.

Probe result

A probe headed by then additional chief secretary Nivedita P. Haran concluded that forged documents had been created to claim land ownership in Anchunadu Valley, an ecologically sensitive area. It was then decided to verify the documents and title deeds in region.

The title deeds of the land owned by Mr. George and his family were cancelled by the then Subcollector V.R. Premkumar on September 9, 2017. However, on an appeal by Mr. George, the District Collector asked the Devikulam Subcollector to review the process. Mr. George also approached the Land Revenue Commissioner seeking the cancellation of Mr. Premkumar’s order saying that it had not followed the legal procedure. The Land Revenue Commissioner then ordered the Subcollector to review the cancellation of title deeds.

Ms. Raj had issued a notice to Mr. George and his family members — Anoopa Joice, Mary George, Jissa Justin and Rajiv Jothish — to appear before her with the documents on January 10. They failed to do so, resulting in the cancellation of the title deeds.

A report by the Revenue Department confirmed that documents had been forged to encroach on large areas in Anchunadu on the eastern side of the Western Ghats. A special team has been constituted to verify the land documents.