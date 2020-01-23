Title deeds issued to 511 families

The Revenue Department issued title deeds to 511 families in the district at a ‘pattaya mela’ here on Thursday.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan inaugurated the event at St. Stephen’s Auditorium by handing over the title deed to Muhammed Haneefa of Chuttippara in the Pathanamthitta municipal limits. The Left Democratic Front government distributed 1,40,000 title deeds (pattayam) to eligible people across the State over the past four years, Revenue Minister said.

Policy

The Minister said the government’s policy was to issue title deeds to all those who were legally eligible for the same.

The Revenue Department would be able to issue 4,000 title deeds in the district once the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change gave the mandatory clearance for the same.

If the Ministry provided clearance without any further delay, the department would be able to organise yet another pattaya mela in May itself, he said.

Veena George, MLA, presided over the meeting and Anto Antony, MP, was the guest of honour. P.B.Noohu, District Collector, presented the report.