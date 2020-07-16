Title deed of Idukki resort cancelled

District Collector H. Dinesan has cancelled the title deed of Green Berg Holiday Resort at Kulamavu on finding that the land had been encroached upon. The Collector asked the Thodupuzha Tahsildar to attach the property and hand it over to the Forest Department within two weeks in accordance with a High Court order.
The land that was said to be the property of the wife of Pothukandam Chacko Mathew in 1979 was handed over to the resort group.
The Revenue Department had given a report to the Forest Department that the land belonged to the latter as the title deed was issued in 1980. The Forest Department had filed a case and, in 1983, the Nagarampara range office gave a report to the court that the land had been encroached up on.
The Revenue Department, in a survey, found that the Land Assignment Rules of 1964 had been violated. In 2012, the High Court transferred the case to the District Collector for final settlement. The title deed was cancelled after it was confirmed that the land had been encroachment upon, Mr. Dinesan said.
