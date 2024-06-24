Title deed issuance will resume in Devikulam taluk soon, says Revenue Minister

The procedures for issuing title deeds to those who have been assigned land in Devikulam taluk will recommence soon, now that the Lok Sabha elections are over. The process will be completed in a time-bound manner, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Monday.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by A. Raja on the need to expedite the processes for issuing title deeds in Devikulam taluk.

The government viewed the land-related issues in Idukki seriously and would seek the help of digital re-survey so that the assigned land for which the title deeds had been issued could be located correctly, he said.

First phase

The first phase of the issue of title deeds to 770 persons, on the basis of a government order in 2008, had almost been completed. The second phase of the process, wherein 2,300 persons were to be issued title deeds, got disrupted. The disruption happened following the allegations that several persons who were not entitled to land had been included on the beneficiaries’ list.

Almost half the persons on the beneficiaries’ list could not be issued title deeds as the process was stalled. In September 2023, the government had issued an order that even those who did not pay the fair value of land assigned to them would be given another chance to pay the amount with fine, so that they could receive title deeds.

Ensuring eligibility

The processes for issuing title deeds had been restarted by a special team under the Devikulam Sub-collector, when it was disrupted because of the Lok Sabha elections. The team would initiate the proceedings again soon and issue title deeds to those who had been assigned land, after ensuring their eligibility, the Minister said.

