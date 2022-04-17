Title deed distribution in Pathanamthitta

As many as 246 title deeds will be distributed during the Pattayamela to be organised by the State government in Pathanamthitta on April 25.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the event, being organised connection with the 100-day celebrations of the second Left Democratic Front government. Distribution of the documents will begin at the Pathanamthitta district headquarters by 3 p.m., followed by a similar function to be held at Adoor by 5 p.m.

Of the total title deeds to be distributed, as many as 79 belong to the Ranni Taluk, followed by 50 in Konni. Thiruvalla will get 44 title deeds, followed by Mallappally with 30 title deeds.

According to authorities, steps will be taken to distribute more title deeds across the constituencies of Ranni and Konni next time.