Titillating Malayali palates, Milma launches biriyani mix

Massive diversification drive to tide over crisis posed by lockdown

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Milma, has launched a massive diversification drive to tide over the crisis posed by the lockdown.

In its latest move, Milma has surprised the people of Kerala by bringing out an instant biriyani mix. Milma is bringing out the vegetable biriyani mix and rasam powder in the name of its sister concern, Malabar Rural Development Foundation (MRDF), under the label Dairy Fresh. The ready-to-cook biriyani mix can be prepared in five minutes.

Other products

The other products launched by Milma are turmeric powder, pepper powder, rasam powder, coffee powder, and ginger coffee or chukka coffee.

“Milma enjoys high credibility among the people. Naturally, our products will maintain that quality,” said Milma Chairman and MRDF managing trustee K.S. Mani.

Minister for Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani inaugurated the new product launch at a function held here on Monday. Mr. Mani presided over the function. MRDF chief executive officer Georgekutty Jacob presented a report.

Tie-up

Milma has tied up with Pisharody’s RTC Products to bring out the vegetable biriyani mix and rasam powder. The Coffee powder, pepper powder and turmeric powder are brought out by associating with Wasuki Farmers Society of Wayanad. The chukku coffee is being brought out with the support of Ayur Care Oushadheeyam.

Milma started MRDF with the objective of addressing the welfare of dairy farmers in Malabar. Apart from fodder production, MRDF involves in marketing as well.