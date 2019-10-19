Titans tops race at Kottappuram

Tropical Titans finished first yet again at the Kottappuram backwaters on Saturday and remained atop the table with an emphatic total of 98 points after the seventh round at the Champions Boat League (CBL).

The finals at the 900-metre track near Kodungalloor turned out to be a thriller when it ended in a photo-finish for the second and third winners, behind Tropical Titans (3:30.42). It required camera’s assistance for the judges to declare Backwater Knights the runner-up (3:40.01) and Mighty Oars, third (3:41.13). A surprising element in Saturday’s race was that there was just a difference of milliseconds from the second to the sixth positions.

At Muziris too

Last Saturday too, Tropical Titans were the victors at Muziris Heritage Waterfront here, while Raging Rowers and Backwater Knights finished second and third amid a drizzle.

The pioneering three-month CBL, modelled on IPL cricket, is being organised by Kerala Tourism.

In today’s race, Tropical Titans performed still better in the heats, clocking 3:17.64 to win the ‘Nerolac Excel Fastest Team of the Day’ and earn five extra points. The team (98 points) thus remains atop the overall table, while sharing the second position with 47 points are Raging Rowers and Mighty Oars. In such a situation, CBL rule does not give the following team a third position. In the fourth slot is Coast Dominators (42).

Pride Chasers and Backwater Knights share the fifth position with 34 points each. In the seventh rank is Backwater Warriors (21), followed by Thunder Oars (19) and Backwater Ninjas (14).

₹5 lakh prize

The day’s topper secured ₹5 lakh, followed by ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh for the second and third finishers. All participating teams are entitled to ₹4 lakh per match. The overall winner of the championships is entitled to ₹25 lakh, followed by ₹15 lakh and ₹10 lakh for the second and third prize winners.

The prizes for the day were given away by Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac, Kodungallur MLA, V. R. Sunilkumar, Kerala Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran, Aju Mathan, VP, HDFC Bank, and Joby Joseph Payapalli of Nerolac Paints.

The event, with nine teams, began on August 31 at Alappuzha and is slated to conclude at Kollam on November 23.